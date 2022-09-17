YAM V3 Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC on exchanges. YAM V3 has a market cap of $1.84 million and $230,720.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,118.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004851 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00057151 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012479 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005510 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00064969 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00077851 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
YAM V3 Coin Profile
YAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,360 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,851 coins. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance.
Buying and Selling YAM V3
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.
