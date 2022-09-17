Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Update

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS YZCAY opened at $39.02 on Friday. Yankuang Energy Group has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; explores for potash mineral; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and electrical equipment; and sells construction materials and petroleum products.

