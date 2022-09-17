Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $470.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YARIY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Yara International ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Yara International ASA Trading Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $20.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.05). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

