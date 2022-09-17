Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Yatra Online Trading Down 0.3 %

YTRA opened at $2.90 on Friday. Yatra Online has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $181.50 million, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Yatra Online by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Yatra Online by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,695,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 117,126 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yatra Online by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its position in Yatra Online by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 12,115,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,261,000 after acquiring an additional 680,966 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Yatra Online by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.