Ycash (YEC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,565.00

Ycash (YEC) traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $1.66 million and $1,565.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00290782 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00115068 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00073474 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002999 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,885,597 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz.

Ycash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash.In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin.Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash.Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

