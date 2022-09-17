YENTEN Achieves Market Capitalization of $43,043.85 (YTN)

YENTEN (YTN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $43,043.85 and approximately $10.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YENTEN has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,118.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00024662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00170943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00287364 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.60 or 0.00753558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.64 or 0.00609619 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00261218 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling YENTEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.