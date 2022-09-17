YETI Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 7,975 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 139% compared to the average volume of 3,337 call options.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. YETI has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in YETI by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in YETI by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in YETI by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in YETI by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on YETI to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

About YETI

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.