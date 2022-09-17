YetiSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $212,063.00 (YTS)

YetiSwap (YTS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. One YetiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YetiSwap has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. YetiSwap has a total market capitalization of $91,026.34 and approximately $212,063.00 worth of YetiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.17 or 0.02021982 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00102795 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00826892 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
YetiSwap Profile
YetiSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
YetiSwap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for YetiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YetiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.