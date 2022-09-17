YF Link 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (YFL)

YF Link (YFL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for about $8.06 or 0.00040307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a market capitalization of $439,591.98 and $1.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.09 or 0.02025534 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00102826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00828434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,532 coins. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io/#. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink.

Buying and Selling YF Link

According to CryptoCompare, “YF Link is a community DeFi project built around the decentralized exchange Linkswap as a hub and bridge for community DeFi projects.YFL is the governance token for the YF Link Decentalized Autonomous Organization (DAO). The token can be used to vote in the DAO and to receive cash flows from the fees generated by the ecosystem. The ecosystem of YF Link comprises multiple DeFi products, each designed to generate revenue for YFL token stakers and to synergize with the rest of the ecosystem. Of all the products, three of the most significant are:• Linkswap – a decentralized exchange. • Linkpad – a community owned VC fund. • Sprout – a presale launchpad for new DeFi projects.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.