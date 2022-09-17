YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) Trading Down 4% This Week

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $24.26 or 0.00120586 BTC on major exchanges. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market cap of $96,699.08 and approximately $76,123.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded down 4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91% against the dollar and now trades at $400.79 or 0.01992160 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102970 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002402 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822790 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About YFDAI.FINANCE
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading
