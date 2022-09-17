Yield App (YLD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $233,886.00

Yield App (YLD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Yield App coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Yield App has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yield App has a market capitalization of $18.09 million and approximately $233,886.00 worth of Yield App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 317.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,377.80 or 0.97755476 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00101283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00835372 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Yield App

Yield App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,590,838 coins. The official website for Yield App is www.yield.app. Yield App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Yield App is yieldapp.medium.com. The Reddit community for Yield App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Yield App Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YIELD App is a licensed FinTech company that enables anyone to invest in decentralized finance (DeFi). Thanks to an intuitive web platform, users around the world can earn among the best APYs in DeFi without having to go through a lengthy, complex, and often costly learning process.YLD is a reward token provided by YIELD App. Holding YLD in a wallet on the YIELD App platform allows users to boost their APY up to 20% on stablecoins and ETH, while earning up to 10% interest on the YLD token itself.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield App using one of the exchanges listed above.

