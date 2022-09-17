YooShi (YOOSHI) Market Capitalization Tops $40.90 Million

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. YooShi has a total market capitalization of $40.90 million and $560,286.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YooShi has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One YooShi coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YooShi alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000405 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00030133 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About YooShi

YooShi is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2021. YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official. YooShi’s official website is yooshi.io.

Buying and Selling YooShi

According to CryptoCompare, “YooShi’s name and image are inspired by a dinosaur in Super Mario, whose name is Yoshi.YooShi GameFi Labs is an independent game incubator in the WEB3.0 era. It provides game developers with the complete GameFi game design system and technical support to help the game developers to finish blockchain game development more easily.YooShi GamePad is the first NFT-based gaming IDO platform on Binance Smart Chain. YooShi GamePad will allow gaming developers to raise funds by pre-selling unique in-game assets in the form of NFT.YooShi is a token on Binance Smart Chain boasting various features. Designed with burning mechanism, the total circulation supply of YooShi will be exponentially cut. Besides, by combining burning mechanism, innovative Auto-Liquidity function and NFT together, YooShi liquidity is allowed to increase rapidly. One of the most important features of YooShi is that it practices a large-scale decentralization which is rare for other tokens. Mixing these three outstanding features together, users are able to get a power house token out of the hands of anyone, except the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YooShi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YooShi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YooShi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YooShi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.