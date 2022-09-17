YOU COIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,405.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (YOU) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. YOU COIN has a market cap of $972,706.19 and approximately $6,405.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. Telegram | Facebook “

