Zano Market Capitalization Hits $5.15 Million (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $56,288.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00269591 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00133347 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00044558 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001515 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000485 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Zano’s total supply is 13,374,435 coins and its circulating supply is 11,344,935 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zano is zano.org. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions.Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

