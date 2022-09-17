Zcash Trading Down 10.6% This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $897.85 million and $30.25 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $58.73 or 0.00291845 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00115096 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00073787 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002999 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,286,475 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.