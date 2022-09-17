Zebi Token Price Up 108.1% Over Last Week (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded up 40.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $176,793.02 and $819.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded up 108.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.91 or 0.02054576 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00103322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00823363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,252,089,770 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,998,069 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia.

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars.

