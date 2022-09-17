ZEON Trading 7.2% Higher This Week (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $244.23 million and approximately $619,250.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,128.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00057038 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012473 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00065289 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00077426 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.