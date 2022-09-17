Zero (ZER) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $102,495.34 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00292705 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00115302 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00074499 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002999 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,904,071 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

