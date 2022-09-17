ZeroSwap (ZEE) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $566,135.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io. The Reddit community for ZeroSwap is https://reddit.com/r/ZeroSwapLabs.

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

