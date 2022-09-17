Zipmex Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.97 Million (ZMT)

Zipmex (ZMT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Zipmex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zipmex has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Zipmex has a market cap of $9.97 million and $20,992.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zipmex Coin Profile

ZMT is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2019. Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Zipmex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Zipmex Token (ZMT) is an ERC-20 traded digital asset native to the Zipmex ecosystem. It is a utility token designed to provide Zipmex ecosystem benefits and to enable access to attractive opportunities, as well as innovative products and services in the digital asset space. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipmex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipmex using one of the exchanges listed above.

