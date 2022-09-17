Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $1,067,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $6,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $157.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

