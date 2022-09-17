Zoo Token (ZOOT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $241,422.61

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Zoo Token has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Zoo Token has a total market cap of $241,422.61 and $8,483.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoo Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zoo Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,007.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00058619 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065553 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00077694 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Zoo Token

ZOOT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2021. Zoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zoo Token is https://reddit.com/r/ZOOToken. The official website for Zoo Token is zootoken.io. Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zoo Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZooToken was built as a platform for “Meme tokens” to increase their value as well as create a new ecosystem for users. No longer just a trend, Meme Tokens in the ZooToken ecosystem will quickly hit their top-notch. Zoo Token (ZOOT) is the native token of the Zootoken platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoo Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoo Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoo Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.