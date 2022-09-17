ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $196,030.80 and approximately $7.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

