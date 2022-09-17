ZYX 1-Day Volume Tops $21,017.00 (ZYX)

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One ZYX coin can now be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZYX has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZYX has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002715 BTC.
- Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Martkist (MARTK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Diligence (IRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blue Baikal (BBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About ZYX
ZYX is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,894,442 coins. The official website for ZYX is zyx.network. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ZYX Coin Trading
