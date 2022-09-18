0Chain (ZCN) Trading Down 26.4% This Week

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $5.75 million and approximately $43,513.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,623.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00057817 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010374 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005531 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064606 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00077434 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net.

0Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

