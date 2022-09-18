0xBitcoin Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $97,979.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00110752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00850663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0xBitcoin’s genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org.

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

