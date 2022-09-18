1,237 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $224.42 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.16 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.00.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

