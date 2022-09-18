12Ships (TSHP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $215,906.75

12Ships (TSHP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. 12Ships has a market capitalization of $215,906.75 and $19,067.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 12Ships coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 12Ships has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

12Ships Profile

12Ships’ genesis date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,527,200 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,000,588 coins. 12Ships’ official website is 12ships.com. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 12Ships

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

