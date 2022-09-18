135 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $3,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ COST opened at $504.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $529.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.74. The company has a market capitalization of $223.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

