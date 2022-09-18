1,525 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth $133,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $158.88 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $202.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.97.

