1,525 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth $133,000.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $158.88 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $202.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.97.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.