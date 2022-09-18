1,590 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Up 0.3 %

Allstate stock opened at $129.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.00 and a 200 day moving average of $128.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

