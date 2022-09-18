180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Transactions at 180 Degree Capital

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,066. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 31,109 shares of company stock valued at $189,727 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Degree Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. 180 Degree Capital has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

