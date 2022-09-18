180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in FedEx by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Trading Down 21.4 %

Several analysts have commented on FDX shares. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $308.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.04.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $161.02 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.14 and its 200 day moving average is $218.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.