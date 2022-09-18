180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

