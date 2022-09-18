180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 144,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 363,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after purchasing an additional 317,542 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $228.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

