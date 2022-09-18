180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 75.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 77.0% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

