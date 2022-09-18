180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.69.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $333.24 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.76.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

