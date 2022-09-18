180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $732,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $5,142,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $254.91 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

