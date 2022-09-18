196,074 Shares in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Stonnington Group LLC owned 0.29% of Zevia PBC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,131 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $160,685.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,868 shares in the company, valued at $11,629,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 32,444 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $100,251.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,430,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,786.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,131 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $160,685.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,755 shares of company stock valued at $345,268. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

NYSE:ZVIA opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

