1irstGold Self Reported Market Cap Tops $5.57 Million (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and $11,260.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold coin can now be bought for approximately $68.92 or 0.00349894 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005079 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,697.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00057780 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010336 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005491 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00064098 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00077150 BTC.

1irstGold Coin Profile

1GOLD is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

1irstGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

