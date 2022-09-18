1MillionNFTs Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $29,545.96 and $41,708.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001238 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.54 or 0.02420937 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00109230 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002402 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00831711 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
1MillionNFTs Profile
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
1MillionNFTs Coin Trading
