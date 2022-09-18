1MillionNFTs Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $29,545.96 and $41,708.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.54 or 0.02420937 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00109230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00831711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

