3,097 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $98.19 and a 52-week high of $140.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average of $111.56.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.