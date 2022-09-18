3,556 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.02 and a 200-day moving average of $161.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

