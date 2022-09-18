36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Update

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of 36Kr worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRKR opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.67. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

