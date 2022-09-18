4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,930.46

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,930.46 ($35.41) and traded as high as GBX 3,675 ($44.41). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 3,640 ($43.98), with a volume of 70,290 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on 4imprint Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.00) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.
4imprint Group Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,381.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,931.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,192.77.
4imprint Group Company Profile
4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.
