61,462 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 61,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.8% of My Personal CFO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

