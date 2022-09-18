892 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.27.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock opened at $199.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3,330.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.33. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $453.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

