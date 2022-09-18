8PAY (8PAY) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $341,667.52 and $86,167.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00111060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.24 or 0.00848105 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. 8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. The official website for 8PAY is 8pay.network. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

8PAY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “8Pay is a DEFI platform for automatic trustless crypto payments. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain network and it is currently under testing ahead of its mainnet launch.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

