A D. David Mackay Sells 2,000 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stock

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $59.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.15. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $109.23.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 38,616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.