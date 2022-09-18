Aave Price Hits $79.20 (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Aave coin can currently be bought for approximately $79.20 or 0.00397287 BTC on exchanges. Aave has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $79.53 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.81 or 0.02411718 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00113487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00830014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 coins. The official website for Aave is aave.com. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.